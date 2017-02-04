Home»Breaking News»ireland

Citizens Assembly to hear from medical, legal and ethical experts on 8th Amendment

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 07:47 am

The Citizens Assembly meets for the third time this weekend to consider the 8th Amendment to the Constitution.

Members will discuss submissions they have received from the public and will hear from a number of medical, legal and ethical experts.

They will consider topics such as the care path available to women who have had abortions in the UK and abortions in the case of rape.

Chair of the Coalition to Repeal the 8th, Ailbhe Smyth, says while these topics are important, focusing on rape and fatal foetal abnormality risks restricting people's view of why women want access to abortion.

Ms Smyth said: "While the availability of abortion in both those cases is extremely important, it's absolutely fundamental and crucial, the reasons why women want abortions are very much broader than that.

"And the resons why women need abortions are very much broader than that.

"I would like to see a very central emphasis on womens' health and on womens' social and legal status on our capacity to make decisions."

