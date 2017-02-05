Citizens' Assembly to hear from both sides in debate on Eighth Amendment

The Citizens' Assembly will meet again today to discuss the issue of abortion and the Eighth Amendment.

Academic experts, with opposing views on on the ethical issues surrounding people's right to choose to have an abortion or not, will be presented to the assembly later this morning.

Yesterday, the group of 99 citizens heard from experts on the availability of terminations in other countries, as well as presentations on the issue of pregnancies and abortions after rape.

Today is the conclusion of the assembly's third of five meetings on the issue of abortion and the eighth amendment.

The group of 99 citizens is due to make recommendations to the Oireachtas on whether another referendum on the issue should be held in future.