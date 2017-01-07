Home»Breaking News»ireland

Citizens' Assembly to hear first formal debate today between both sides on abortion issue

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 08:50 am

The Citizens' Assembly will hold its first debate between pro-choice and anti-abortion speakers on the Eighth Amendment today.

The body is addressing Ireland's restrictions on abortion and whether or not the Government should hold a referendum on the matter.

It has been criticised by the Catholic Bishops and by the anti-abortion lobby for its use of the term 'fatal foetal abnormalities' in its agenda setting out this weekend's work, saying the term suggests death is an inevitable outcome of such conditions. They say the term 'life-limiting condition' should be used instead.

The Pro Life Campaign has said the Assembly has a pre-determined outcome for a referendum on the issue.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Terminations for Medical Reasons Gerry Edwards said he was concerned the assembly's work might be delayed.

"They are talking about making recommendations by May to the Oireachtas, but we have no firm commitment from the Government or the Oireachtas as to what might happen next. There are no timelines," he said.

"We now have Archbishop Martin making references to the papal visit being used as a rallying point to defend the Eighth Amendment. There's no reason why a referendum should still be pending by the time the Pope is due to visit Ireland (August 2018)."

