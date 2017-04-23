Citizens' Assembly meets for final session on 8th amendment

The Citizens' Assembly meets again this morning for its final session on the 8th amendment.

Yesterday, members decided that our abortion laws should be changed, that the 8th amendment should be replaced rather than repealed and that only the Oireachtas should have the power to legislate for abortion.

Today they'll discuss and vote on what recommendations they should give the Oireachtas on abortion restrictions.

Ailbhe Smyth, Chair of the Coalition to Repeal the 8th, says the members have given a clear message to the government: “These are recommendations that would be directed at the legislator and not at the constitution.

“So there is a very very strong view expressed by the assembly members that they want reform, they want to see change and they don’t want abortion to be named and dealt with in the constitution.

“They want that to be done by an elector representive.”