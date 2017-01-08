Home»Breaking News»ireland

Citizens' Assembly meet again today

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 10:13 am

The Citizens' Assembly is meeting again today, to hear from more experts on the issue of abortion laws in Ireland.

The group will make a recommendation in the coming months, on whether or not a referendum should be called on repealing the Eighth Amendment.

The Citizens' Assembly is meeting again today to discuss the issue of the Eighth Amendment.

This is the second of four weekends taking place, to help the assembly deliberate on whether or not it will recommend for the Oireachtas to call a referendum on the issue of the Eighth Amendment.

Today the group of citizens will hear from a legal expert on how laws are made and changed.

As the assembly's third meeting comes to a close later, the members present today will submit and anonymous note to the Assembly's chair, on they journey they've taken since the process began.

Today's meeting will conclude with a group brainstorming session on which other issues should be addressed by the assembly for the two remaining weekends that it meets to consider the issue of abortion and the eighth amendment.

