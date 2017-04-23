Home»Breaking News»ireland

Citizens' Assembly add 'socio-economic reason' for cases in which abortion might be legalised

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 08:04 am

Update: The Citizens' Assembly has added 'socio-economic reasons' to a ballot paper which outlines cases in which abortion might be legalised.

The draft ballot originally gave eight possible grounds for abortion, including access to terminations "on request".

It has now been increased to thirteen.

The vote is aimed at giving a detailed recommendation to the Oireachtas about the cases when abortion should be available.

Yesterday, members decided that our abortion laws should be changed, and that the Oireachtas should legislate on the issue.

The citizens will vote on the final ballot later this afternoon.

Earlier: The Citizens' Assembly meets again this morning for its final session on the 8th amendment.

Yesterday, members decided that our abortion laws should be changed, that the 8th amendment should be replaced rather than repealed and that only the Oireachtas should have the power to legislate for abortion.

Today they'll discuss and vote on what recommendations they should give the Oireachtas on abortion restrictions.

Ailbhe Smyth, Chair of the Coalition to Repeal the 8th, says the members have given a clear message to the government: “These are recommendations that would be directed at the legislator and not at the constitution.

“So there is a very very strong view expressed by the assembly members that they want reform, they want to see change and they don’t want abortion to be named and dealt with in the constitution.

“They want that to be done by an elector representive.”

KEYWORDS citizens assembly, 8th amendment,

