Christmas time 'particularly difficult' for domestic abuse victims

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 10:02 pm

Women's Aid says victims of domestic abuse are more vulnerable at Christmas time.

The charity says it hears of more frequent and severe reports of domestic violence at this time of year.

The Women's Aid 24-hour National Freephone helpline can be contacted at 1800 341 900.

The Helpline's manager Linda Smith, says Christmas is a difficult time for women and families experiencing domestic abuse.

"Women do try to maintain a status quo and a level of some sort of normality for the children, given the time of year that it is for them," she said.

"It's a special time for families across the country but it's a particularly difficult and challenging time for anybody who might be in a domestic violence situation," she said.

