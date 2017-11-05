Home»Breaking News»ireland

Christmas chocolate boxes 'shrinking'

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 10:51 am

The total weight of treats in festive boxes of chocolates is shrinking, it has emerged.

Cadbury's stocking and Freddo selections are smaller this year than previous years - but prices have remained the same.

While McVitie's Victoria and Family Circle biscuits boxes have also shrunk.

A spokesman for the company which owns Cadbury's told The Mirror newspaper: "We have updated the range available in our selection boxes. This meant the weights of our products changed and while some increased in size, some decreased but the number or ­remain the same.

"The retail price has therefore remained the same."


