Christmas chocolate boxes 'shrinking'

The total weight of treats in festive boxes of chocolates is shrinking, it has emerged.
Cadbury's stocking and Freddo selections are smaller this year than previous years - but prices have remained the same.
While McVitie's Victoria and Family Circle biscuits boxes have also shrunk.
A spokesman for the company which owns Cadbury's told The Mirror newspaper: "We have updated the range available in our selection boxes. This meant the weights of our products changed and while some increased in size, some decreased but the number or remain the same.
"The retail price has therefore remained the same."