Children as young as five are going online

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 08:50 pm

The age at which children have open access to the internet is getting lower.

1st class students first went online at close-to-5-years-old, while 6th class students first went online when they were seven-and-a-half.

Those figures are contained in a new School Digital Trend Report released today by Zeeko.

The report also showed that 86% of primary school children have access to a smart phone, tablet or iPod.

Joe Kenny, founder of Zeeko, says although 58% of children see talking to a stranger online as serious or very serious, many of them are doing it: "Talking to strangers online is more prevalent among boys than girls and we suspect that’s because boys are playing online games."

