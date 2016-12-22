Home»Breaking News»ireland

Childline expect more than 1,000 calls from children in distress on Christmas Day

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 02:30 pm

More than a thousand children in distress will call Childline this Christmas Day.

Every year volunteers take calls from scared, neglected, sad and lonely children.

The ISPCC says Christmas does not mean safety and warmth for many children who often turn to Childline when they have nowhere else to go.

Brian Caulfield from Dublin, who was voted Volunteer of the Year for 2016, said: "Back in 2010 I was actually unemployed for around six months and I was looking for something to do and I came across this ad to do with Childline online and I found it very interesting.

"I read up about it, got into the training and I have been in there ever since.

"When you first go into being on your own on the service, it can be daunting, but the training you receive is brilliant and the skills that you learn in there kick in."

