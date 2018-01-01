Home»Breaking News»ireland

Childline appeals to public to donate as New Year's Resolution

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 07:02 am

Childline is asking people to consider donating to the charity as part of their New Year's Resolutions.

The organisation operates a telephone service and an online service 24 hours a day to help children who find themselves in difficult situations including bullying, depression and abuse.

CEO of the ISPCC who operate Childline, Grainia Long, said that they rely on donations and volunteers.

"We absolutely depend on donations from individual members of the public, and regular givers are really important to us

"They are people whose funding we can rely on - we know it's coming and therefore we can plan our services.

"So the more regular our donations are, and the more certainty there is, the more we're able to plan for the future.

"So it would be amazing if people out there thought 'New Year, new start' and give a small amount, or whatever they can afford."


