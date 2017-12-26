Childine volunters answered 1020 calls from children on Christmas Day

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 08:45 am

Volunteers with Childline, Ireland’s 24-hour listening service for children and young people, answered 1,020 calls from children and young people across the country on Christmas Day.

Childline offers children and young people free, non-judgmental and non-directive phone line, live text and webchat services 365 days a year. To ensure these services could remain active throughout Christmas Day, dedicated volunteers gave up their time this year to listen, support and empower young callers.

Accordng to the charity a number of the children and young people who called Childline on Christmas Day were experiencing or witnessing violence or abuse in their home and were audibly distressed.

Many other callers spoke of feeling anxious, sad and socially isolated. Childline volunteers also received calls from children and young people eager to thank them for their valued support throughout the year.

ISPCC CEO Grainia Long said: “Christmas is just another day for children and young people across Ireland who are scared, lonely, anxious, or upset. For that reason, committed Childline volunteers freely give of their time to be there to listen, to support and to empower. For this, we are extremely grateful.

“Childine is there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for children and young people throughout Ireland seeking a listening ear. Our phone line can be contacted 24 hours a day at 1800 66 66 66, while our text line and online chat services can be contacted between 10am and 4am by texting ‘Talk’ to 50101 or visiting childline.ie.

“Childline volunteers show tremendous commitment and dedication in working tirelessly and passionately to bring about positive change in the lives of all children and young people in Ireland.

“Childline relies on the sustained generous support expressed by the general public and for this we sincerely thank everyone who has supported us in 2017.”

To support ISPCC Childline and help volunteers continue to answer calls from children and young people across Ireland 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, visit ispcc.ie/donate.


