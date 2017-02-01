Childcare and lack of social housing 'keeping lone-parent families in poverty'

Childcare costs and the lack of social housing need to be addressed to help lone parent families, according to the Children's Rights Alliance.

New figures show an increase in the number of lone parent families who are in consistent poverty.

It also shows 36% of single parents are at risk of poverty.

Tanya Ward, CEO of the Children's Rights Alliance, says a number of things need to be done.

"Access to the labour market is one of the key ways you can get yourself out of poverty," she said.

"Because of the lack of affordable quality childcare a lot of lone parents have been very affected by that.

"The other thing that is very stark for lone parent families is the lack of social housing."