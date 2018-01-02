Check your EuroMillions tickets here

There was no winner of tonight's €17m EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers were 10, 20, 21, 28, and 48. The Lucky Stars were 1 and 8.

There was also no winner of the €500,000 top prize in the Ireland only EuroMillions plus, where the winning numbers were 17, 18, 26, 27 and 47.

The jackpot rolls on. Will there be another big winner in Ireland this year?

