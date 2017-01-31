Charlie Flanagan to discuss issues in Washington today

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan heads to Washington today for a series of meetings with political and business leaders.

The Minister will meet US congressional leaders including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

He says he will be raising issues such as the Muslim Ban, the status of the undocumented Irish, and economic ties.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny says it is important Ireland's voice is heard on such matters: "Irish firms now employing over 100,000 people across 50 states.

"These are people who want to expand their businesses and need to talk to the president about that.

"But also those who are undocumented, who contribute to the American economy, who contribute to American society, who want a path to legitimisation to help make America great."