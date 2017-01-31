Home»Breaking News»ireland

Charlie Flanagan to discuss issues in Washington today

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:59 am

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan heads to Washington today for a series of meetings with political and business leaders.

The Minister will meet US congressional leaders including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

He says he will be raising issues such as the Muslim Ban, the status of the undocumented Irish, and economic ties.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny says it is important Ireland's voice is heard on such matters: "Irish firms now employing over 100,000 people across 50 states.

"These are people who want to expand their businesses and need to talk to the president about that.

"But also those who are undocumented, who contribute to the American economy, who contribute to American society, who want a path to legitimisation to help make America great."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS charlie flanagan, washington, issues,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Majority support Taoiseach's decision to visit White House on St Patrick's Day

Kildare Gardaí find more weapons and drugs in Kinahan gang probe

Risk to marine life in Balbriggan Harbour from sunken vessel's fuel is 'small', says Council

Gardaí 'concerned' for missing teenage girl


Today's Stories

US Travel Ban: Kenny orders review of US pre-clearance

Lack of obstetrics theatre biggest risk at Kerry hospital

Woman wants inquiry into rape claims

Gayle Dunne told not to reduce assets below €50m

Lifestyle

Children of Lir take flight again with folk-rock retelling by Fermoy brothers

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 