Home»Breaking News»ireland

Charlie Flanagan: North's parties must emulate McGuinness' efforts

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 07:19 pm

Foreign Minister Clarlie Flanagan has urged the parties in the North to emulate Martin McGuinness' political legacy.

Paying tribute to Mr McGuinness, who today announced his decision to quit frontline politics for health reasons, Charlie Flanagan said he had been unstinting in trying to stabilise power-sharing in Belfast and advance reconciliation between unionists and nationalists.

"While those of us who have worked directly with Martin will wish him and his family well for the future, we will also miss his positive contribution to political discourse on this island," he said.

Mr Flanagan said: "As the holder of a joint office, he fully recognised that his duty was to represent all of the people of Northern Ireland. Through word and deed, Martin sought to reach out to those who - for understandable reasons - would have regarded his past with fear, anger and suspicion."

Mr Flanagan worked with Mr McGuinness over two and a half years.

"I experienced a political leader who was determined to make the future of Northern Ireland, and its people, so much better than its past," he said.

"I hope that Martin's political legacy - of a resilient and generous commitment to the interlocking institutions of the Good Friday Agreement - will encourage all of Northern Ireland's political parties to emulate his efforts to consolidate partnership government."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Martin McGuinness

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

DUP's 'antipathy to all things Irish' disappointing, says McGuinness

Martin McGuinness will not seek reelection; ill-health forced his hand

North’s gains must not be derailed, says Brokenshire

US government calls for quick return to Northern Ireland powersharing

More in this Section

Nama boss Frank Daly details Anglo board meetings

DUP adviser caught up in 'cash for ash' row resigns

Hard Brexit will lead to 40,000 job losses in Ireland, economist warns

Taoiseach: No prospect of a general election this year


Today's Stories

Activist warns of mass evictions after talking with bank official

Teen quizzed over death of boy linked to potent drug

Motorcyclist who died following M50 crash had been drinking homemade wine, inquest hears

Total cost of water would be €1.2bn if State was ‘sole customer’ of Irish Water

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 