Charlie Flanagan and Shane Ross moving closer to clash over judicial reform

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan appears to be on a collision course with the Transport Minister Shane Ross over judicial reform.

Mr Ross has previously said the current system of appointing judges is rotten.

However writing in today's Irish Times, Charlie Flanagan hit out at those seeking to place the "judiciary in the dock".

Political correspondent with the Irish Examiner Daniel McConnell says the issue has the potential to increase tensions within Government.

He said: "What you now have is a hardline minister, which Charlie Flanagan is, and if he's not willing to play ball on this, he can make it very tricky, and certainly make the next couple of weeks very interesting.

"The relations between the Indepepndent Alliance and Fine Gael have been slightly better in recent months and weeks.

"However, I wouldn't think it would take much for them to plummet again to the depths of acrimony that we saw a lot last year and earlier this year."