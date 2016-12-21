Charlie Flanagan advises Irish travelling abroad to exercise extreme caution

Irish people travelling abroad over Christmas should exercise extreme caution, according to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Charlie Flanagan's comments come in the wake of the attack in Berlin which killed 12 people.

The Minister said a terrorist attack couldn't be ruled out in Ireland.

With a large man hunt is underway in Berlin, Charlie Flanagan has this advice for Irish people heading abroad.

"My advice to Irish citizens travelling anywhere in Europe is to exercise a high degree of caution.

"Many European countries have a state of high alert. I acknowledge that the events of the last 48 hours have heightened tensions. My advice to Irish people would be to exercise caution."