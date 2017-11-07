Home»Breaking News»ireland

Charity warns that Ireland's growing and ageing population faces cancer epidemic

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 09:02 am

The country is facing a "cancer epidemic" with rising numbers of people being diagnosed with the disease, a leading health charity has warned.

Unless the health system is properly equipped to deal with the increase, the ability to deliver the best outcomes for patients will diminish, the Irish Cancer Society has said.

Although there is an increase in the number of people being diagnosed with cancer, more sufferers than ever before are winning the battle against the disease, the organisation added.

According to the National Cancer Registry's annual report more than 40,000 people in Ireland are diagnosed with cancer or a related tumour each year.

While about 9,000 people are dying from the disease annually, figures from the report show that there are more than 165,000 cancer survivors in Ireland.

Donal Buggy, head of services and advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society, said the rates of cancer per 100,000 people in Ireland appear to be stabilising.

He warned however that because of the growing and ageing population, the number of people in Ireland being diagnosed with the disease continues to rise.

He added: "As such, we are facing into a cancer epidemic. If our health system is not properly equipped to deal with this, our ability to deliver the best outcomes for patients will diminish.

"It is hugely welcome to see that more people are surviving cancer.

"This is largely due to better treatments and earlier diagnosis through screening and greater public awareness of symptoms."

Mr Buggy stressed the importance of a National Cancer Strategy, which includes increasing the proportion of cancers diagnosed at an earlier stage so that more lives can be saved.

He said the strategy should also offer cancer survivors a treatment summary and care plan to better communicate and co-ordinate survivorship care.

"This vision requires investment to make it a reality. The Government needs to ensure that resources are frontloaded and made available early in the strategy to ensure its recommendations are fully implemented," he added.

Mr Buggy also stressed that four out of 10 cancer cases are preventable by making simple lifestyle choices, as outlined in the European Code Against Cancer.

He has urged everyone to visit the website cancer.ie/europeancode to find out how to reduce their risk.


More in this Section

Man, 30, to be charged in in connection with the discovery of Philip Finnegan's remains last year

Auditor General reveals 16 sets of financial statements for 2015 not certified by end of 2016

Four food outlets were closed in October for breaching food safety rules

Gardaí make three arrests after shotgun fired during high-speed chase


Today's Stories

Newlywed mum’s son denied Irish passport

“I would give absolutely everything just to spend just one more minute with him”

Minimum alcohol pricing ‘could prevent 3 deaths a week’

‘Vital that €180m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway gets green light’

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »