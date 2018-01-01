Home»Breaking News»ireland

Charity warns Ireland’s ageing population will ’impact every part of Irish life’

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 10:41 am

The number of older people in Ireland will go from half a million to a million and a half over the next five years.

Charity for older people ’ALONE’, is warning that this will increase pressure on services like healthcare, transport and housing.

CEO of ALONE, Sean Moynihan says they plan to dramatically increase their staff to help support our ageing population.

He said: "It’ a big task and I think we’re an ageing population.

"People need to realise this is going to impact, health, transport, welfare, community, every part of Irish life, because we are just going to have a huge change in who we are and how we look and what we need."


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Man charged with Kilrush assault told Gardaí: 'No one puts their hands on my father,' court hears

Road deaths drop in 2017, but numbers are 'still a long way' off target

A ticket sold in Wexford won €1m in the Lottery's Christmas Millionaire Raffle

Here’s how much house prices went up in 2017, according to a leading estate agent


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

House prices jump by 8.4% on average in 2017

Charities, clubs warned on data law

MP was told Birmingham Six evidence was ‘enhanced’

More soldiers to sue over malaria drug

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »