Charity warns Ireland’s ageing population will ’impact every part of Irish life’

The number of older people in Ireland will go from half a million to a million and a half over the next five years.

Charity for older people ’ALONE’, is warning that this will increase pressure on services like healthcare, transport and housing.

CEO of ALONE, Sean Moynihan says they plan to dramatically increase their staff to help support our ageing population.

He said: "It’ a big task and I think we’re an ageing population.

"People need to realise this is going to impact, health, transport, welfare, community, every part of Irish life, because we are just going to have a huge change in who we are and how we look and what we need."