Chair of Oireachtas Health Committee dismisses argument over NMH ownership

Update: 10;50am The Chair of the Oireachtas Health Committee says it is not important who owns the new National Maternity Hospital.

Doctor Micheál Harty says what matters is what happens inside.

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to block the Sisters of Charity from owning the Dublin hospital when it opens in four years time.

The Health Minister has promised the nuns won't have any say over medical decisions despite their ability to appoint members of the board.

While Doctor Harty claims the ownership row is unimportant: “For the women who need a termination in the case of a risk to her life, what happens within that hospital, is far more important than who owns it.”

Earlier: There are calls for the Minister for Health to explain to the Dáil how the ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital will work.

Simon Harris has insisted the Government will not go ahead with the project - on lands owned by the Sisters of Charity - unless he is convinced it will be free of religious interference.

He has dismissed claims that the nuns will be running the hospital and says he has written to the HSE to make sure the State's interest is fully protected.

Will only build new mat. hospital that has full clinical indepedence, protects State's interest & doesn't see any order financially gain https://t.co/uqPxNLeR7w — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 20, 2017

However Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for Health Billy Kelleher still has a number of concerns: "I was amazed to find out it was only yesterday that he was writing to the HSE to find out the more intricate detail of this particular agreement which is an issue of concern.

"I do want the Minister to explain, in detail, either to the Dáil, or to a Health Oireachtas Meeting, the outline of what they have envisaged to ensure the protection of the states investment and the protection of the hospital itself."