Ceremony to mark 101st anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 07:31 am

A ceremony to mark the 101st anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising will take place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin today.

It will be led by President Michael D. Higgins, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, and the Minister for Defence, Paul Kehoe.

The event will also feature Defence Force Personnel, representatives of the Army, the Air Corps and the Naval Service

At noon the National Flag will be lowered and the 1916 Proclamation will be read out, while the President will lay a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916.

Minister Paul Kehoe says it will be a special event.

"A ceremony will take place today at the GPO and it's marking the 101st anniversary of the 1916 Rising.

"Today's ceremony will be attended by myself as minister with responsibility for events and also the Taoiseach and the President."

