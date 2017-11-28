Central Bank reveal latest mortgage lending details with no change to lending limits

The Central Bank has said it will not change its rules on mortgage lending limits next year.

It follows a review of the residential mortgage measures introduced almost three years ago.

Lending will continue to be limited to three and a half times a person’s income.

However separate ’loan to income’ allowances for first time and second time buyers will be introduced to improve the effectiveness of the measures.

