Census 2016: Home ownership in decline and rent prices on the increase

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 10:37 am

Home ownership is in decline, rent prices are increasing and there are less vacant properties in Ireland.

Two million, three thousand, six hundred and forty-five houses and apartments were counted in Census 2016.

Of these properties, 1,697,665 were occupied by residents of the state, while there were 183,312 vacant houses and apartments and 62,148 vacant holiday homes.

According to the figures there was a considerable slowdown in the growth of housing stock, with just 8,800 housing stock built between 2011 and 2016.

This compares to 225,232 dwellings built between 2006 and 2011.

There are 95,013 permanent households with more people than rooms wich equates to just under 10% of the population.

The number of home owners is in decline falling from 1,149,924 in 2011 to 1,147,552 in 2016.

The survey found that renting was more common among those under the age of 35 and beyond this, people tended to own their houses.

The cost of renting is also on the increase rising from €171.19 in 2011 to €199.92. This is a 16.8% increase.

The highest rent growth was in Dublin city, where it increase by 30%.

There was also a drop in the number of vacant dwellings, including holiday homes, by 15%.

In numbers, the decline went from 289,451 to 245,460.

