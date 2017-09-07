Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cavan and Dublin to get nearly 100 new jobs

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 07:08 am

Almost 100 new jobs have been announced in Cavan and Dublin this morning.

85 jobs are to be created with opening of a dairy plant in Cavan today.

The €40m investment at Lakeland Dairies in Bailieboro means over 1 billion litres of milk will now be processed at the site annually.

This will produce more than 160,000 tonnes of milk powder and 50,000 tonnes of butter every year.

Eight hundred people are currently employed at the dairy, with the 85 extra jobs coming on stream by 2019.

In Dublin, around 10 new jobs are to be created with the expansion of a pharmaceutical research company.

PTC Therapeutics already employs 30 people at its offices in Grand Canal Plaza.

The company researches and develops drugs to treat rare diseases, particularly Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The announcement comes on the World Awareness Day for the disease.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man in his 20s becomes fourth homeless person to die in Ireland in last week

EU puts onus on UK to provide solutions to Irish border after Brexit

No prosecution for NI medical staff who refer women for abortions

Gardaí still hunting for second suspect after arresting man 'on way to hit' with firearm and silencer


Today's Stories

‘Inescapable conclusion’ that breath-test statistics were inflated by gardaí

One in 50 children with Down syndrome has arthritis

Moyross residents complain over show

Householders warned about fake Irish Water emails

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 