Catherine Nevin granted temporary release from prison due to brain tumour

Convicted murderer Catherine Nevin has been granted temporary full-time release from prison.

The 65-year-old has been in palliative care after finding out last year that she is terminally ill with a brain tumour.

She had been staying at the Dochas Centre in Mountjoy, Dublin, but is now being dealt with by probation services.

Nevin, who was dubbed the Black Widow, had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband Tom in 1996.

In 2000, Nevin was jailed for life having been convicted of murdering her husband Tom Nevin at their pub, Jack White’s Inn, near Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow, on March 19, 1996.

She also received a seven-year sentence for soliciting three men - Gerry Heapes, William McClean and John Jones - to kill her husband in 1989 and 1990.

Ms Nevin, who has always denied any involvement in the murder, lost an appeal against her conviction in 2003. In 2010 she also lost an application to have her conviction declared a miscarriage of justice.