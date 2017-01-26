Cash and cannabis seized in Dublin

Cash and cannabis, worth around €26,000, has been seized by Gardaí in Dublin.

€5,000 worth of cannabis herb was seized after a van was stopped and searched in the Kevin Street area of the city yesterday afternoon.

Two men aged in their 40s were arrested by Gardaí at the scene.

One man has since been released without charge, while the other man was charged and is due before Dublin District Court at a later date.

In a series of follow up searches, officers seized €21,000 worth of cash at a residence also in the Kevin Street area.

The arrests and seizures were made by Gardaí attached to Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda stations, as part of an ongoing operation targeting criminal activity in Dublin South City Centre.