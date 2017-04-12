Home»Breaking News»ireland

Carl Frampton unveils mural featuring Belfast's best-known symbols

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 07:16 pm

Star boxer Carl Frampton has unveiled a new street mural celebrating his exploits in the ring and other famous products of Belfast.

The "Jackal" features on the artwork on Hill Street in the city's Cathedral Quarter along with a number of landmarks.

Well known UTV continuity announcer Julian Simmons also makes an appearance, as do the Harland and Wolff Cranes, the Albert Clock and the Titanic Building.

Frampton, a former two weight world champion, said he was happy to unveil the mural.

"Everybody knows I love Belfast so to be involved with something that's really positive in the heart of the town, it was a no-brainer for me," he said.

The mural, which was commissioned by drinks brand Harp, was created by artist Dean Kane.

"Belfast has been famous for murals for a long time," he said.

"This one is a bit different because it's very tongue in cheek. I hope it cheers people up when they're dandering along Hill Street and take a look up at it."

