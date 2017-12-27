Capuchins gave out over 5,000 bags of food this Christmas

The Capuchins say they gave out over 5,000 bags of food this Christmas.

The religious order which runs a day centre for the homeless in Dublin city centre claims more than 200 people turned up for breakfast yesterday morning alone.

On an average day they usually hand out over 850 hot meals.

Alan Bailey, the centre's manager says each person who called to the door got two hampers.

He said: "We prepared 2,600 hampers on the Thursday night and each person who called to the door got two hampers - a bag of groceries and a bag of meat.

"So you are looking at an excess of 5,000 bags of food that we distributed on the day."

Digital Desk