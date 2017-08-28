Home»Breaking News»ireland

CAO reveals 39,000 students accept third-level courses

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 06:47 pm

More than 39,000 students accepted an offer of a CAO place in Round One before this evening's deadline.

Around 52,000 offers were made for places in third-level courses last week.

Round Two offers will be released this Thursday.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Police identify man who was killed in crash in Co Down

University of Limerick working towards smoke free campus

Man who knocked down and killed pedestrian urges road users to wear reflective clothing

Carlow teen caught in Hurricane Harvey needs urgent blood transfusion for cancer treatment


Today's Stories

Picture this: Irish research at its finest

Fish-shaped submarines show the future of warfare

PSNI in warning to staff over inappropriate tweets

Simon Coveney: Time for UK to deliver on EU talks

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 