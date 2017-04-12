Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cannabis worth €300,000 seized at industrial unit in Meath

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 09:56 am

Around 15kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €300,000, has been seized at an industrial unit in Dunboyne, Co Meath, it has been revealed.

The drugs were found following an intelligence-led, joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A 33 year-old man has since arrested by Gardaí and detained at Ashbourne Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

