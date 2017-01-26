Cannabis plants worth €300k discovered in two separate Garda raids

175 cannabis plants with a value of €140,000 were discovered by Gardaí in Leitrim while 200 cannabis plants worth an estimated €160,000 were found in Limerick.

The Leitrim find was made yesterday morning during a planned raid of a house at Carraigallen.

The property at Clauin Alainn was unoccupied when the search was carried out and no arrests were made.

The scene had been sealed off for technical examination and Gardaí are appealing with anyone with information to contact them.

In Limerick the plants were discovered in a property in Kilknockan, Adare.

Two men, aged 56 and 58 were arrested at the scene.