Home»Breaking News»ireland

Campaigners to hold protest, urging 'petulant' TDs to scrap water charges

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 07:02 am

Anti-water charge campaigners will hold a protest in Dublin city centre this afternoon urging politicians to implement an Oireachtas committee report which recommends scrapping water charges.

Earlier this week, the committee postponed a vote on its final report until next Tuesday.

Since then, Minister Simon Coveney has said he will not introduce legislation that does not allow for sanctions on those who waste water.

But Right2Water Coordinator Brendan Ogle said it is time for politicians to stop obstructing the will of the people and abolish water charges entirely.

He said: "We've won the argument, the people of Ireland have achieved a huge victory in demonstrating that it is the people who are sovereign.

"The problem is that there is a reluctance wrapped up in the Fine Gael leadership contest to carry out the will of the people.

"So until Fine Gael and the minister concerned stop behaving like petulant schoolboys who are refusing to carry out the mandate, then the people must claim that victory and make sure it's delivered."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Water charges row comes to boiling point; 675 staff received bonus payments

High tide reached in water charges fiasco as TDs drown in war of words

Fine Gael wants graded fines for water wasting and leaks

Latest: Fine Gael call for legal advice on water charge report

More in this Section

Coast Guard helicopter crewmen still missing after trawlers search Atlantic

Brexit could trigger fresh row over Rockall ownership

Annual Galway Cycle participants set out on final stretch

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of 77-year-old woman released


Today's Stories

Tom Crean's family delighted at Norwegian tailfin honour

€70k raised to save widowed father of five from eviction

Thousands seek pay restoration

Depression affects 1-in-7 teenagers

Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 