Home»Breaking News»ireland

Campaigners claim US military used Shannon Airport twice a day in 2016

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 01:46 pm

At least 730 US military flights came through Shannon Airport last year, anti-war campaigners have claimed.

The ShannonWatch group, which monitors activity at the international airport, said it recorded more than two planes every day owned by or operated on behalf of the US Air Force, Marines or Navy.

The figure is the highest number recorded by the group since it began daily monitoring in 2008.

Ed Horgan, spokesman for the campaign and a former Irish Army officer and United Nations elections' inspector, said: "These are the numbers recorded by ShannonWatch but they may not reflect the total numbers coming through.

"The numbers surprised me."

More than 400 of the flights recorded by ShannonWatch were operated by the US Air Force, Navy or Marines.

The rest were contracted troop carriers with the operators regularly granted permits by the Department of Transport for soldiers to carry their weapons, including rifles without ammunition.

Among the planes recorded last year were 100 C-130s, also known as Hercules transporters, 15 four engine C17 Globemaster or C5 Galaxy transporters and 71 executive jets.

Figures on permits for weapons 2016 have not been made public but in 2015 the Department of Transport granted 584 exemptions for aircraft to land at Shannon with guns on board compared to 1,495 in 2007. There were 19 refusals.

Mr Horgan said Ireland's approach to the use of airspace and airports as a neutral country should be compared with the attitude of Switzerland and Austria, two countries which routinely refuse US military access.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ceann Comhairle: Trade deals between Ireland and Egypt could depend on Ibrahim Halawa case

Five enforcement orders in December bring total food safety orders for 2016 up to 106

Gardaí investigate after man found dead in Longford

PSNI officers save woman's life after rescuing her from Belfast harbour


Today's Stories

€780k paid out in compensation claims against Kerry County Council

Village on county bounds may lose its Post Office

UTV Ireland broadcasts for the last time amid rebrand

Politicians urged by Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan to sue online bullies

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 