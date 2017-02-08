Home»Breaking News»ireland

Campaigner voices concerns over contract price for Children's Hospital

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

A campaigner for a different site for the National Children's Hospital is voicing concern about the reported contract price for the project.

It has been reported in recent days that the contract, which is worth nearly €1bn, had been awarded to BAM Ireland.

Dr Jim Sheehan, from Connolly for Kids, said there are plenty of questions that need answering.

"I think it’s extraordinary at this stage of the game to come out with a statement like that," he said.

"I think it's very sad and it's indicative of a totally dysfunctional system. I feel a bit like Simon Harris - I feel like crying at this stage because we go from one scene to another. It's just unbelievable."

Yesterday, HSE chief Tony O'Brien told a Dáil Committee that the Executive isn't even in a position to sign contracts on the project.

Heart Children Ireland - which works with children born with congenital heart disease - is calling on the Government to invest in current paediatric services.

