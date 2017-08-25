Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for tourists to be managed properly in Dublin

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:53 am

There are calls for tourists to be managed properly in Dublin.

Independent Cllr Mannix Flynn has said it is high time the city council takes control over the capital's 'choc-a-bloc' streets.

He has said tour operators should be licensed in order to ensure they are giving the correct information to visitors.

Cllr Flynn said it has a lot to do with managing the parking and tours.

"It's how we manage and how we license the walking and bus tours, how we find the proper parking and how we find the proper accommodation in terms of Airbnb and how we manage the likes of Temple Bar," he said.


