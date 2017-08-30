Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for rental rules to be monitored amid fears some landlords rising rent above cap

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 03:25 pm

A housing charity says rent cap rules have to be monitored better following the news that the Residential Tenancies Board revealed it has seen a 160% rise in calls on the issue.

Threshold is concerned some landlords are rising rents above the 4% cap.

The organisation’s Tracy Murphy says it means some people are being forced out of their rented accommodation.

"One in three children of primary school age live in the rented sector, so we need to take this seriously for our children," she said.

"We're talking security, risk of homelessness and just homes for the next generations, and for the people that are now growing older in the rented accommodation. It needs to be taken as a serious part of our housing solution."


