Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for more attention to young male's mental health on International Men's Day

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 07:20 am

World Health Organization data shows men's life expectancy globally is 69 years.

Women are expected to live five years longer to 74.

Today is International Men's Day and the Chairperson of Tullamore's Men's shed has said there are a huge amount of young men who struggle with their physical and mental health.

"I think we need to focus a little bit more from a younger age on their physical health, their wellness and to be aware of what is going on in their lives," said Tom Finnerty, also a case-worker with Empowerment Plus.

"I think we say 'they're young people and they'll be okay', but I think we need to nail it down a little bit more and work with them a little more closely," he added.


More in this Section

Young man arrested following shooting in Athlone last night

New campaign to highlight personal stories of Ireland's homeless people

Road deaths down by 33 compared to 2016

Gerry Adams to step down as leader of Sinn Féin next year


Today's Stories

First licence granted to treat pain with cannabis

Barry Walsh quits Fine Gael role after ‘trial by media’

EU chiefs back Irish threat to veto Brexit trade talks

Violent teen ‘will harm girl he defiled’ if bailed

Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »