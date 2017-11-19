Calls for more attention to young male's mental health on International Men's Day

World Health Organization data shows men's life expectancy globally is 69 years.

Women are expected to live five years longer to 74.

Today is International Men's Day and the Chairperson of Tullamore's Men's shed has said there are a huge amount of young men who struggle with their physical and mental health.

"I think we need to focus a little bit more from a younger age on their physical health, their wellness and to be aware of what is going on in their lives," said Tom Finnerty, also a case-worker with Empowerment Plus.

"I think we say 'they're young people and they'll be okay', but I think we need to nail it down a little bit more and work with them a little more closely," he added.