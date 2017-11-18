Calls for Ireland to end direct provision to be heard in Dublin march

Over 30 groups and organisations from around the country calling for an end to direct provision are marching in Dublin today.

The system, introduced as a temporary measure nearly two decades ago, forces asylum seekers to live in designated centres on less than €22 per week, with no chance to work, to cook their own food, or enter third level education.

Lucky Khambule, from the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, said the march is calling for a right to work for all asylum seekers.

"It's calling for the complete abolition of direct provision, the complete right to work for all asylum seekers with no restrictions so that people who came here to seek protection can be able to live their normal lives," he said.

The rally starts at 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance.