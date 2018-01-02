Home»Breaking News»ireland

Calls for bus routes to be restored following Luas construction works

Tuesday, January 02, 2018

A former Lord Mayor of Dublin has called for the urgent restoration of bus routes which were diverted away from Stephen's Green for the LUAS construction works.

Councillor Mary Freehill says routes 14, 15 and 140 need to be restored as quickly as possible.

She says she has got agreement from Dublin City Council to convene a meeting with the National Transport Authority to urgently discuss the situation.

She said: "I am pushing to get them restored on that route because it is a major problem for people living in Dublin 6 and Dublin 6W who only have public transport as far as George's Street.

"It is very difficult for people working in Mount Street or who need to go to Stephen's Green."

