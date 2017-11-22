Call for return of Operation Freeflow to keep traffic moving in Dublin

There is a call for Gardaí to bring back Operation Freeflow in Dublin.

The operation was first introduced in 1996 to keep traffic moving in the city in the run up to Christmas, but was dropped in 2011.

Labour's Transport spokesperson, Senator Kevin Humphreys, has said that the traffic chaos this morning caused by bad weather shows the need for the reinstatement of Operation Freeflow.

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Leinster and Munster this evening after it took thousands of people triple the normal time to get to work this morning due to rain and flooding.

AA Rescue said many cars have been damaged by driving through floodwater as today’s heavy rain causes major traffic jams.

Senator Humphreys has written to the Minister for Transport and Minister for Justice calling on them to re-introduce the successful scheme.

Senator Humphreys said: "Across the greater Dublin area this morning commuters faced traffic chaos due to flash flooding and heavy rain. For a country like Ireland we should be well prepared for weather events like this.

"With increasing traffic volumes on our roads, and the busy Christmas period to come over the next month, the Government should now move to re-instate Operation Freeflow."