Home»Breaking News»ireland

Call for return of Operation Freeflow to keep traffic moving in Dublin

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 07:19 pm

There is a call for Gardaí to bring back Operation Freeflow in Dublin.

The operation was first introduced in 1996 to keep traffic moving in the city in the run up to Christmas, but was dropped in 2011.

Labour's Transport spokesperson, Senator Kevin Humphreys, has said that the traffic chaos this morning caused by bad weather shows the need for the reinstatement of Operation Freeflow.

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Leinster and Munster this evening after it took thousands of people triple the normal time to get to work this morning due to rain and flooding.

AA Rescue said many cars have been damaged by driving through floodwater as today’s heavy rain causes major traffic jams.

Senator Humphreys has written to the Minister for Transport and Minister for Justice calling on them to re-introduce the successful scheme.

Senator Humphreys said: "Across the greater Dublin area this morning commuters faced traffic chaos due to flash flooding and heavy rain. For a country like Ireland we should be well prepared for weather events like this.

"With increasing traffic volumes on our roads, and the busy Christmas period to come over the next month, the Government should now move to re-instate Operation Freeflow."


KEYWORDS

traffic

More in this Section

Man who ran off with taxi driver's mobile caught via the phone's tracker setting

Murder accused told gardaí he stabbed victim but couldn't remember why

Jail for man who took part in robbery where victim was bound and stabbed with screwdriver

American doctor found not guilty of sexually assaulting Cork patient


Today's Stories

Questions still need to be answered in Maurice McCabe email controversy

Mixed reaction to State’s €30m loan to An Post

Nursing initiative to boost services

Golden rules for online shopping safety

Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »