Home»Breaking News»ireland

Call for Junior Defence Minister to resign amid Defence Forces protest

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 09:31 pm

A Senator has called for the Junior Defence Minister to resign.

It comes as wives and partners of the Defence Forces hold a 24-hour protest outside the Dáil claiming pay levels are too low, leaving one in five members of the forces having to access social welfare.

Members of the Irish UN Veterans Association, Peace Commissioner Tony Flanagan, Portlaoise, and Charlie Mann, Wexford, with Alisha Mahon Tobin, 11, Lucan, at the protest over pay and conditions for members of the Defence Forces at Leinster House. Pictures: Gareth Chaney

Senator Gerard Craughwell says Minister Paul Kehoe, who has responsibility for the Defence Forces, needs to go.

"I've called for the resignation of the Junior Minister. He has singularly failed to deal with the Defence Forces and the issues that pertain to that. It is all very well buying beautiful ships but we have nobody to sail those ships. What's the point? Where are we going?" he said

"The Minister needs to get a grip or step aside and let somebody in who can take control of what's going on in the Defence Forces."

Darragh Carr, 7, and Lucy Carr, 6, from Coolock, during the WDPF protest over pay and conditions for members of the Defence Forces.


KEYWORDS

Defence Forces

Related Articles

Michéal Martin warns of 'number of deaths' unless issues within defence forces addressed

Army captain excluded from promotion process while on maternity leave awarded €824k

Dail hears call to end use of anti malarial drug by Defence Forces

More in this Section

One dead, multiple injuries in three car collision in Longford, reports

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Fermanagh in April

Ireland fourth highest in EU for electricity prices

Disclosures Tribunal finds Harrison claims to be 'entirely without any validity'


Today's Stories

Homeless couple jailed over break-in despite claiming they were looking for somewhere to stay

Fine Gael in €1.2million deficit on €5million state funding

Fall in number of sham marriages

Report on corporation tax rules to be ready by April

Lifestyle

The perfect gifts for everyone unwrapped

Treat yourself to a n-ice breaker in one of these festive locations this Christmas

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »