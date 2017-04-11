Cabinet approves €2m flood relocation scheme

The Cabinet has signed off on a €2m voluntary relocation scheme for homeowners hit by flooding.

It will cover people whose homes were left uninhabitable following flooding between December 4, 2015 and January 13, 2016, as well as those at risk of flooding again in the future.

Minister of State for the OPW and Flood Relief Seán Canney said that those affected will be contacted in the coming weeks.

Minister Canney told Mid West Radio its a last resort for those at risk.

"t is something that we need to put in place in order to make sure that people who have flooded and continue to flood, don't have insurance, and have flooded in the past, that they are accommodated in some way, when we don't have any other engineering solution," he said.