CAB asks public to report if 'you suspect somebody's lifestyle is funded by crime'

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is urging people to report any suspicious activity in their community.

CAB wants to hear about people who have expensive homes and luxury cars but don’t seem to have the income to match it.

Over 300 CAB investigations are currently underway in Dublin.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Calvin has this appeal.

"We're asking people: do you suspect somebody's lifestyle is funded by crime? Has somebody got a Range Rover or some large vehicle?" he said.

"Contact CAB today so we can make them pay and take it away."