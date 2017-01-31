Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bus Éireann: Unite members vote unanimously for strike action

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:56 pm

Trade union Unite today announced that its members in Bus Éireann have voted unanimously in favour of strike action.

The news follows the company's threatened unilateral implementation of a drastic cuts package on February 20.

Commenting, Unite Regional Officer Willie Quigley said: “Today’s ballot result reflects the anger felt by Unite members and other Bus Éireann workers at the company’s behaviour during the past number of months, and in particular the past fortnight.

"Their refusal to engage in an arranged hearing at the Labour Court in December has been compounded by a deliberate strategy of selective media leaks and threats designed to intimidate the workforce and confuse the public.

“The unions will be meeting in Unite offices at 2pm on Thursday February 2 to agree a course of action in response to the forced implementation of cuts."

