Bus Éireann unions 'prepared to talk, but time running out'

Unions representing drivers at Bus Éireann say it is not too late to avoid industrial action.

The comments come after the company yesterday announced unilateral cuts to all premiums as of February 20 - this affects sick pay, overtime and Sunday rates.

Unions have described the financial crisis within the company as being "manufactured through bad policy decisions".

SIPTU Divisional Organiser Greg Ennis said: "We are prepared for talks but time is running out.

"If the acting chief executive (Ray Hernan) continues to push forward his agenda of unilateral cuts to our members' terms and conditions...we will respond accordingly," he warned.

"But in the meantime we are of course prepared to engage with all of the protagonists - Bus Éireann, the NTA (National Transport Authority) and the Department of Transport.

He said some of the union's drivers with 20 years' service earn €624 a week for a 39-hour week driving buses.

In a letter to workers, Bus Éireann acting CEO Ray Hernan said that in order to survive, the company, which is facing debts of €9m, will be imposing a series of pay and allowance cuts within weeks.

From February 20, Mr Hernan said workers will see their pay cut by 10%, Sunday premium pay slashed by 80%, shift premium payments scrapped, and further cuts to sick pay and overtime.

In addition, he said new policies such as part-time drivers will be considered by the firm, adding unions need to “act responsibly”.

The move has been seen as an attempt by the firm to force home the reality of the debt facing the bus company.

However, Bus Éireann Trade Union Group last night said the threatened pay cuts amount to “open warfare” , and that it was prepared for a battle.

Additional reporting by Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.