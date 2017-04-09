Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bus Éireann talks to resume as strike continues into 17th day

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 07:17 am

Unions and management at Bus Éireann will resume talks at the Workplace Relations Commission again this morning.

The strike, which is affecting tens of thousands of commuters, is now into its 17th day.

Despite days of talks both sides in this dispute have so far failed to reach a compromise in their row over cost cutting measures.

Bus Éireann management claim they are necessary to secure the viability of the business, but the unions say there are a number of critical issues that still need to be worked out.

So far the talks have been described as slow and challenging.

Both sides will meet at the WRC again this morning, and with the strike action now into its third week, the tens of thousands of commuters affected will be hoping a deal can be reached.

bus eireann, transport, travel, strike,

