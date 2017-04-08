Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bus Éireann talks continue this evening

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 06:45 pm

Talks are continuing this evening by both sides in the Bus Éireann dispute.

Unions and management are back at the Workplace Relations Commission again today, to try and reach a deal over cost cutting measures.

Strike action at the company is now in its 16th day - which is affecting tens of thousands of commuters.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary: "The reality is we have a company here under pressure from the Government to reduce its cost.

"We have a company who has passed that pressure onto its workers in the form of wage cuts and we have a group of workers who are determined to resist that so while the issues are complex they need to be resolved."

Dermot O'Leary

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brexit could trigger fresh row over Rockall ownership

Annual Galway Cycle participants set out on final stretch

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of 77-year-old woman released

Water charges row comes to boiling point; 675 staff received bonus payments


Today's Stories

Tom Crean's family delighted at Norwegian tailfin honour

€70k raised to save widowed father of five from eviction

Thousands seek pay restoration

Depression affects 1-in-7 teenagers

Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 