Bus Éireann talks continue on day 17 of strike action

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 03:32 pm

Unions and management at Bus Éireann are locked in talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Despite hours of talks so far, both sides have failed to reach a deal over plans to implement cost cutting measures.

Strike action at the company is now in its 17th day - which is affecting tens of thousands of commuters.

Former Transport Minister Noel Dempsey says both sides need to find a resolution: “You have competition coming in in 2019, Bus Eireann has to get their act together, there are several agreements there that hadn’t been implemented.

“They were agreed but they hadn’t been implemented and I would blame management for that.

“I think unions have to be much more realistic, we need a good public transport system in rural Ireland we need it in particular.”

