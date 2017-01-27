Bus Éireann SIPTU members 'prepared for war'

SIPTU says their members in Bus Éireann are 'prepared for war', when it comes to planned pay cuts at the company.

Bus Éireann announced today that unilateral cuts to all premiums ,as well as reductions in sick pay benefit, overtime rates and Sunday premiums for drivers, will be implemented in three weeks' time.

Unions representing workers responded by saying industrial action is 'inevitable' if the company goes ahead with the planned cuts.

Divisional Organiser in SIPTU Greg Ennis, says their members are determined to fight any cuts to their pay.

"We're disciplined, we're focused, we're resolute. We are ready for a settlement but we are prepared for war.

"That's what has happened today - this employer has brought war to our members and members of the travelling public from February 20, and if they proceed with such an approach and such an attack on our terms and conditions they will get the appropriate response on February 20."